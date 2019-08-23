Dallas Mayor's Task Force Meets for First Time - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Mayor's Task Force Meets for First Time

By Jack Highberger

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 51 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    USDA: Washing Raw Chicken Puts You at Risk for Illness
    NBC 5 News
    The newly formed ‘Mayor’s Task Force on Safe Communities’ met for the first time in Dallas Friday, August 23, 2019.

    The newly formed 'Mayor's Task Force on Safe Communities' met for the first time in Dallas Friday.

    Following a rise in crime and the recent murder of a 9-year-old girl, the hope is the task force will offer potential ways to curb crime patterns.

    "The data isn't going to tell us if we have a problem, we know we have a problem the data is going to help us in terms of coming up with solutions," Rene Martinez, one of the task force's three co-chairs, said.

    Martinez said Friday's meeting was a "housekeeping meeting" as the group organizes where and when to meet.

    Dallas Mayor's Task Force Meets for First Time

    [DFW] Dallas Mayor's Task Force Meets for First Time

    The newly formed 'Mayor's Task Force on Safe Communities' met for the first time in Dallas Friday.

    (Published 51 minutes ago)

    "We are going to reach out into the community, we are probably going to have some meetings in the community, we are going to have some speakers," Martinez said.

    Martinez said the Mayor also plans to appoint more people to the task force and that he is "optimistic they can come up with ways to help combat the crime in Dallas.

    In the neighborhood where 9-year-old Brandoniya Bennett was murdered August 14, neighbors also hope the task force will succeed and bring in more police.

    "It's one of those things where you have to see if it will play out the way that you hoped for," Ashley Ferguson said. "I don't see enough police."

    Bennett was laid to rest Friday at Missionary Baptist Church in Dallas, surrounded by family and friends.

    "What comes to mind, I guess you could say is anger," Ferguson said.

    Dallas' Mayor's Task Force Meets Friday For First Time

    [DFW] Dallas' Mayor's Task Force Meets Friday For First Time

    Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson's violent crime task force meets for the first time Friday to try to find new solutions to curbing the city's rising crime rate that do not involve law enforcement.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices