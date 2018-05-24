Dallas Mayor Unveils GrowSouth Annual Report

For decades there has been a huge disparity between the northern and southern sectors of Dallas. Mayor Mike Rawlings has made it his mission to narrow the gap and will address the public about the GrowSouth plan at a meeting Thursday afternoon.

For the past six years, Rawlings has focused his energy and passion toward his GrowSouth initiative, which is a comprehensive investment strategy to jump start growth in key areas within southern Dallas.

“We’re going to continue to grow areas south of downtown, and build out,” said Mayor Mike Rawlings. “Southern Dallas has great historic neighborhoods, beautiful rolling hills, and so much undeveloped land and potential.

"I think people are starting to get it now and see south Dallas as a competitive weapon to be used throughout the metroplex to attract residents and businesses."



Today, Rawlings will give his annual progress report and address the public outlining the greatest accomplishments within the initiative.

Highlights will include the decrease of property crime, growth in Pleasant Grove, development around Executive Airport, Red Bird Mall, parts of Fair Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and 2,000 new homes that were built within the southern sector.

Rawlings says his only regret is that more would have been done, sooner and faster. He would like to continue working on investments and building a strong competitive education system within southern Dallas.

The GrowSouth annual report event is free and open to the public at the Trinity Forest Golf Club. Doors open at 4 p.m. The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Click here for details.

