Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges, online court records show. Caraway is the second highest ranking official in the city of Dallas. (Published 2 hours ago)

Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway, the second most powerful official at city hall, has resigned his position and is going to federal prison.

After months of speculation, and an exclusive interview with NBC 5 Investigates in which he admitted to taking money from a Louisiana businessman, Caraway pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, wire fraud and tax evasion.

Erin Nealy Cox, United States Attorney for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, said during a news conference Thursday morning that Leonard paid more than $3.5 million in bribes and kickbacks to former DCS Superintendent Rick Sorrells and Caraway.

In April, Sorrells pleaded guilty to accepting more than $3 million in bribes and kickbacks related to approving $70 million in camera contracts.

The "appropriate" punishment for Caraway is one "that does not exceed seven years, or 84 months, imprisonment," documents from the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

As part of his plea deal, Caraway will be ordered to also pay nearly $69,000 in restitution to the IRS.



Caraway’s absence from Tuesday’s City Council meeting drew questions from at least one council member. Caraway’s office had said he’d become ill during a recent trip with a youth group to Alabama.

But Councilman Kevin Felders, often a critic of Caraway’s, suggested a different reason - that he was dodging the legal system.

Felders told NBC 5 Investigates that the mayor pro tem had missed several public appearances and wondered if Caraway, instead, was attempting to avoid being served court papers as a defendant in a civil lawsuit.

That litigation was filed by the special committee picked to try and recoup any of the millions of taxpayer dollars lost by DCS in its business dealings with Leonard and his camera company.

Investigative Lawsuit Alleges Racketeering in Downfall of DCS

Caraway is among the people listed as defendants in the court case.



Also pleading guilty to criminal conspiracy and wire fraud is Robert Leonard, a camera company owner who rubbed shoulders with some of the most powerful elected officials in Dallas, according to additional documents released Thursday morning.

Dwaine Caraway Linked to Man in DCS Camera Corruption Case

One of the most powerful elected officials in Dallas received tens of thousands of dollars from a man who recently pleaded guilty to federal charges in an ongoing corruption investigation at Dallas County Schools, NBC 5 Investigates has learned. (Published Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018)

Behind the Cameras: The Fall of Dallas County Schools

In July, Dallas County Schools will be shut down forever. In November 2017 voters acted swiftly to close the 172-year-old agency after more than 100 reports from NBC 5 Investigates revealed corruption and staggering financial mismanagement that cost taxpayers millions of dollars. (Published Saturday, June 16, 2018)

Leonard faces as much as 10 years in federal prison, court documents show.

Leonard is a central figure in a years-long business enterprise — selling school bus cameras to the now-closed Dallas County Schools agency — that cost taxpayers millions of dollars.

The former superintendent of DCS has already pleaded guilty to taking bribes in that business relationship, while an associate of Leonard’s has admitted to helping accommodate those bribes.

Investigative DCS Plans to Sue for Lost Tax Dollars

Earlier this year, Leonard told NBC 5 Investigates he took money from that associate, but said at the time it was for legal consulting work, and had nothing to do with Dallas County Schools.