Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Casey Thomas released the following statement Tuesday on the death of 26-year-old resident Botham Jean.

Thomas' statement can be read in it's entirety below.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit released Monday, Jean was fatally shot in his apartment Thursday after an off-duty officer apparently mistook him for an burglar when she mistakenly entered his apartment believing it was her own.

The officer, Amber Guyger, is free on bond after being arrested and charged with manslaughter in the case.

Thomas' statement.

I want to first offer my condolences to the family of Botham Shem Jean. You have suffered a tremendous loss.

I would like to thank our city of Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall for her leadership of the Dallas Police Department and her willingness to take the action she saw necessary to address the tragic situation that has occurred in our city. Contrary to what has been said, Chief Hall asked the Texas Rangers to lead an independent investigation into this situation, and they willingly accepted.

As the nation watches, I want you to know we will ensure this entire process is transparent and we will keep the lines of communication open to the family, community and religious leaders in our city.

In this country, we have seen a number of police shootings of unarmed African American males, and for many mothers and fathers, this has been their worst possible nightmare. From the east coast to the west coast, and everywhere in between, we have seen this scenario played out time and time again.

With this shooting happening on the heels of the verdict and sentencing of former Balch Springs Police officer Roy Oliver in the murder of Jordan Edwards, many people are on edge and are anxious to see something done quickly.

I ask that you have patience as this investigation takes place. Now that there has been an arrest, the investigation will be led by the District Attorney’s office. I have confidence that District Attorney Faith Johnson and her team will present all of the evidence to the grand jury in an unbiased manner.

Let’s be there for the Jean family, and let’s support and encourage one another. Hold your loved ones close and continue to pray for the Jean family and our community.