Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings is kicking off the pre-registration drive for his "Mayor's Back To School Fair" tomorrow, July 10, at Fair Park's Grand Place Building.

Mayor Rawlings will also unveil key details regarding the event, which is scheduled for Aug. 3 at Fair Park.

Over the next four weeks, 19 pre-registration events will be held across the city for eligible families. The fair typically attracts more than 30,000 children and family members - eligibility requirements and more information can be found online.

Tuesday's kickoff will feature former recipients, longtime volunteers, business partners and children from the Mayor's Fitness Initiative, who will do fitness demos, receive haircuts and get vision screenings.