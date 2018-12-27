Dallas Man's Christmas Eve Carjacking Spree Involved Demanding Tacos at Gunpoint - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Man's Christmas Eve Carjacking Spree Involved Demanding Tacos at Gunpoint

Canamar Garza remained in the Dallas County jail Wednesday afternoon

By Sara Coello - The Dallas Morning News

Published Dec 27, 2018 at 3:25 PM

    Dallas County Sheriff's Department
    Roberto A. Canamar Garza, 26

    A Dallas man spent Christmas Eve attempting to carjack drivers at gunpoint and demanding they take him to get tacos, police say.

    Roberto A. Canamar Garza, 26, was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

    According to an arrest-warrant affidavit, he started his afternoon crime spree by jumping into a vehicle, brandishing a handgun and demanding the driver take him to get tacos. Fearing for his life, the driver dropped Canamar Garza off at a tire shop in the 3500 block of East Illinois Avenue and drove away.

    Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

