A Dallas man spent Christmas Eve attempting to carjack drivers at gunpoint and demanding they take him to get tacos, police say.

Roberto A. Canamar Garza, 26, was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated kidnapping.

According to an arrest-warrant affidavit, he started his afternoon crime spree by jumping into a vehicle, brandishing a handgun and demanding the driver take him to get tacos. Fearing for his life, the driver dropped Canamar Garza off at a tire shop in the 3500 block of East Illinois Avenue and drove away.

