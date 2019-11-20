A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Dallas on Tuesday night, police say.
According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at 1200 S. Lamar Street just after 8 p.m.
Police say that when officers arrived, they located a man inside the residence who had been shot in the abdomen. The victim was found by his significant other, police say.
The victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
It is not known if anyone else was injured.
No arrests have been made at this time.