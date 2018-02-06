Dallas Man Suspected in Roommate's Death Near SMU: Police

Bobby Ngendung faces a charge of murder in the death of his roommate, Dallas police say.

Dallas police say a man is suspected of killing his roommate inside their apartment on SMU Boulevard.

A pair of witness, also roommates with the man, told police Bobby Ngendung was pacing and acting worried early Monday, and he allegedly began dragging an unknown object out of his bedroom until they confronted him.

The witnesses said they were able to calm Ngendung and take him to the hospital, and while there they asked a security guard to notify 911 that there may be a body at their apartment.

Firefighters found Michael Mitchel's body inside Ngendung's bedroom, wrapped in a blanket, police said.

Police say Ngendung was also fighting officers and medical staff at the hospital.

He faces a charge of murder and is held at the Dallas County Jail on a $200,000 bond.