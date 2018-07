A Dallas man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman at a northwest Dallas apartment.

Randy Lamone Chiles, 28, was booked Saturday afternoon on a capital murder charge in the slaying of Jennifer Moore.

Moore, 28, was found dead in a bed around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday after officers were summoned to a home in the 2800 block of Clydedale Drive, just off Northwest Highway near Denton Drive.

