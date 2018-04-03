Dallas Man Shoots and Kills Man Who Tried to Enter His Apartment

New Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall offered a 5 point 2018 strategy to City Council Members Monday and one suggestion to boost manpower drew a cold response, Monday March 26, 2018.

A Dallas man has been released by police after he shot and killed a man who assaulted him and then tried to enter his apartment.

Dallas Police say the shooting happened at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Highland Road.

Investigators say a 28-year-old man assaulted a 54-year-old man who lived in the apartments, and then tried to enter the 54-year old's apartment.

Officers say several witnesses called 911 to report the incident. Investigators did file murder charges, but the 54-year-old was released. The case will now be referred to a grand jury.

The victim's next of kin have not been notified, so a name or photo have not been released.

