Dallas Man Shoots and Kills Man Who Tried to Enter His Apartment

A Dallas man has been released by police after he shot and killed a man who assaulted him and then tried to enter his apartment.
Dallas Police say the shooting happened at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Highland Road.
Investigators say a 28-year-old man assaulted a 54-year-old man who lived in the apartments, and then tried to enter the 54-year old's apartment.
Officers say several witnesses called 911 to report the incident. Investigators did file murder charges, but the 54-year-old was released. The case will now be referred to a grand jury.
The victim's next of kin have not been notified, so a name or photo have not been released.