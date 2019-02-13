Dallas Man Paid $110K to Hunt Rare Goat in Pakistan - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Man Paid $110K to Hunt Rare Goat in Pakistan

A YouTube video shows Bryan Harlan kneeling behind the dead screw-horn goat

By Jennifer Emily - The Dallas Morning News

Published 4 hours ago

    A Dallas-area mortgage banking executive paid $110,000 to kill a rare mountain goat in Pakistan as part of a conservation program used to reduce poaching of the once-endangered animals.

    A YouTube video shows Bryan Harlan kneeling behind the dead screw-horn goat, with a backdrop of the snow-capped mountains of the northern Himalayan region of Gilgit-Baltistan.

    "It is an honor and privilege to be back in Pakistan," said Harlan, according to a Pakistani TV station. "This is the third time I am in Pakistan. I have hunted almost all animals here.

    Click here to read more about this story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

