A Dallas man was found guilty by a federal jury on multiple terrorism charges Friday after a three-and-a-half day trial, according to U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Erin Nealy Cox and Assistant Attorney General for National Security John C. Demers.

Said Assam Mohamad Rahim, 42, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization (FTO), one count of attempting to provide material support to an FTO and six counts of making false statements involving international terrorism to federal authorities.

“Said Assam Mohamad Rahim operated online to spread ISIS’s poisonous message of hate and violence,” said Demers. “Then he attempted to travel to support ISIS and he lied to the FBI when questioned about his activities. With the jury’s guilty verdicts, he is being held accountable for his crimes.”

Rahim had a social media channel dedicated to recruiting fighters ISIS, according to evidence presented at the trial.

Rahim was arrested March 5, 2017 at the DFW Airport where he attempted to board a flight to Amman, Jordan.

He faces up to 88 years in federal prison.