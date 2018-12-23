Officials say a Dallas man who has been charged with capital murder in the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son left a gun on a dresser in his home, allowing the boy to grab it and shoot himself.
Rolando Hidalgo, who was initially jailed on a murder charge in November, now faces additional charges of making a firearm accessible to a child, tampering with physical evidence and unlawfully possessing a weapon as a felon. He remains in the Dallas County Jail with bail set at $607,500.
Anthony Mares, 2, died at 9:39 p.m. Nov. 18. The Dallas County medical examiner's office said Sunday that the boy's cause and manner of death were pending.