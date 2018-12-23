Dallas Man Charged With Capital Murder in 2-Year-Old's Death Left Gun on Dresser, Allowing Boy to Shoot Himself, Officials Say - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Man Charged With Capital Murder in 2-Year-Old's Death Left Gun on Dresser, Allowing Boy to Shoot Himself, Officials Say

Rolando Hidalgo was on probation after he had been convicted of burglary, and he was not allowed to possess a weapon

By Dana Branham - The Dallas Morning News

Published 41 minutes ago

    Police: Toddler Fatally Shot By Father in Dallas

    A 2-year-old boy died at a Dallas hospital after he was shot by his 22-year-old father, police said. (Published Monday, Nov. 19, 2018)

    Officials say a Dallas man who has been charged with capital murder in the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son left a gun on a dresser in his home, allowing the boy to grab it and shoot himself.

    Rolando Hidalgo, who was initially jailed on a murder charge in November, now faces additional charges of making a firearm accessible to a child, tampering with physical evidence and unlawfully possessing a weapon as a felon. He remains in the Dallas County Jail with bail set at $607,500.

    Anthony Mares, 2, died at 9:39 p.m. Nov. 18. The Dallas County medical examiner's office said Sunday that the boy's cause and manner of death were pending.

