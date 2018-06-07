A 24-year-old Dallas man wanted in connection with a missing 15-year-old girl is now in jail in Carrollton.

Police say Luis Manrique had recently began a relationship with the R.L. Turner student.

The two were reported missing Monday and were suspected of trying to reach Mexico together.

On Tuesday, detectives tracked Manrique and the girl to a bus approaching San Antonio, ultimately headed for Monterrey, Mexico.

Manrique was taken into custody and the was girl safely returned to her parents.

In addition to a felony charge related to his relationship with the girl, Manrique also now faces a charge of harboring a runaway child.



