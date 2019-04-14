Dallas Main Post Office Open Until Midnight for Tax Day - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Main Post Office Open Until Midnight for Tax Day

By Taylor Boser

Published 57 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    Those who haven’t completed their taxes yet will have a few more hours to do so Monday.

    The Dallas Main Post Office, located at 201 Tom Landry Highway, will be open until midnight April 15. Customers can drop off their taxes and buy postage.

    Other post offices in the Dallas-area have 24-hour Self-Service Ship and Mail Centers that can be used. Mailers should check the collection times at the SSSMC to make sure the mail is delivered before the last posted collection time.

    More information on store hours can be found at the Postal Service’s website.

