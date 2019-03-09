Dallas Library Offers Free Prom Dresses to Teens

The Dallas Public Library will offer teens free dresses, shoes, accessories, as well as some suits and jackets, for prom to help ease the financial burden for students' families. (Published 2 hours ago)

Soon, North Texas students will start entering prom season and the Dallas Public Library will offer free dresses, shoes, accessories and some suits and jackets.

"Prom is an expensive rite of passage," Youth Services Administrator Melissa Dease said.

It is all a part of the annual Fairy Tale Closet at the Central Library which started in 2014. Each year it is restocked with donated prom items from businesses, charitable organizations and other students.

Tamora Phinisee, 18, of Dallas was one of the students who found her perfect prom dress Saturday.

"Really, we could not afford a real new dress that I wanted, so to be able to have it free – it's nice. It's a good opportunity," Phinisee said. "Because then I get to pay for the important stuff I need and then when I graduate for college I will still have money.”

While Tamora was a part of the annual traditional Fairy Tale Closet, this year will feature an inaugural event with LGBTQ students as the focus on Sunday.

"We started the Fairy Tale Closet to help every teen feel like a princess, regardless of their family's economic need," Dease said. "This year we've added a gender-inclusive component for LGBTQ+ teens who might feel more comfortable in a safe and welcoming environment."

The LGBTQ+ centric event will be from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

For information on the program call 214-670-7934 or email teens@dallaslibrary2.org.