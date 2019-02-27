A Dallas legislator has filed a bill to honor Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Perez with an official day.

If approved, the bill filed in the state legislature by Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos (D-102) would make the queen of Tejano's birthday, April 16, "Selena Quintanilla Perez Day" in the State of Texas.

So far, the bill hasn't been voted out of committee.

The bill reads, "April 16 is Selena Quintanilla Perez Day in memory of the contributions to Tejano music of Selena Quintanilla Perez, an award-winning singer and recording artist. Selena Quintanilla Perez Day may be regularly observed by appropriate ceremonies and activities."