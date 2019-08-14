Uber has acquired office space in a new Deep Ellum development with plans to bring a major office to Dallas, sources say.

The ride-share giant has space at The Epic, a new development on Pacific Avenue, and bought at least two large parcels of land around it for up to five office buildings in the coming years, NBC 5's Ken Kalthoff reported Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, the Dallas City Council approved a $9 million incentive package to try to lure Uber to North Texas.

Dallas County Commissioners were expected to vote on more incentives for Uber next week.

The move could bring up to 3,000 new jobs to Uber's potential Dallas office, which would include things like development of autonomous vehicles and flying cars.

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson released the following statement in response to the council vote:

"I am thrilled for Dallas and for Uber Technologies. Uber's expansion will bring thousands of high-paying jobs and a $110 million investment to our city's core, which has long driven our region’s explosive growth.

"The City Council's vote for this competitive economic incentive package illustrates Dallas' continued commitment to innovation and strengthening its workforce. We are looking forward to hopefully welcoming Uber to Dallas very soon."

