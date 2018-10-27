Dallas Jewish Community Comes Together After PA Shooting

Saturday evening services at Temple Shalom in Dallas had extra security on-hand, following the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue earlier in the day. (Published 24 minutes ago)

The Dallas synagogue's rabbi, Andrew Paley, said he did not address the shooting during the service, but said he spoke to several members of the congregation individually about the tragedy.

"One of the most powerful things to be able to do is to show up and to be present and to let people know that there's a light in this darkness," Paley said. "That there's a way out of this conversation in a way that's helpful and constructive. That this is not how we have to be."

Paley added that he had received encouraging phone calls from clergy of different faiths across North Texas and expressed confidence in Dallas law enforcement.

