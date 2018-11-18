Dallas ISD to Serve Meals Thanksgiving Week

Just because Dallas ISD is closed for Thanksgiving this week, doesn't mean it won't continue to help its students. The district will still offer students meals during part of its week-long break.

The district will serve a "morning snack" from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, before closing Thursday and Friday.

Menus include muffins, yogurt and fruit for breakfast and cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets and tamales for lunch.

The menus and schools where the meals will be served on Dallas ISD's website.

