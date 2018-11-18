Dallas ISD to Serve Meals Thanksgiving Week - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD to Serve Meals Thanksgiving Week

The district will offer meals Monday through Wednesday

Published 29 minutes ago

    Just because Dallas ISD is closed for Thanksgiving this week, doesn't mean it won't continue to help its students. The district will still offer students meals during part of its week-long break.

    The district will serve a "morning snack" from 8-9 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, before closing Thursday and Friday.

    Menus include muffins, yogurt and fruit for breakfast and cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets and tamales for lunch.

    The menus and schools where the meals will be served on Dallas ISD's website.

