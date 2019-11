The Dallas Independent School District will offer access to free, nutritious meals over its Thanksgiving Break, the district announced Wednesday.

Schools will serve a morning snack from 9-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 12:30-1 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 25 through Wednesday, Nov. 27 at participating schools.

The meal will be offered to all children through the age of 18, the district said.

For a list of participating schools, click here.

