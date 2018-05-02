Dallas ISD Students Take Part in Facebook Youth Summit

Two Dallas Independent School District students are back in town after taking a field trip to Facebook headquarters. (Published Wednesday, May 2, 2018)

Two Dallas ISD students are back home Wednesday after an coveted trip to Facebook headquarters in California.

Alexandra Brooks, a junior at Woodrow Wilson High School, and Reagan Ruffin, a junior at Skyline High School, were among 24 high school students from across the country invited for the exclusive event.

They, their principals and a district administrator all went to the April 25-27 Youth Activation Summit in Menilo Park, CA.

"I'm SO proud of these young ladies (and their administrators) for being selected and for working for the great good," wrote Alexandra's mom, Brooke Brooks.

Facebook believes together youth leaders, school and district innovators, nonprofit leaders, researchers and funders can "design plans and cultivate a network to shift the narrative from 'students need help' to "students create solutions.'"

Alexandra told NBC 5, it "was a gratifying and wonderful experience." In a Facebook post, she wrote "I had the pleasure of connecting with young people from every corner of the country, and collaborating with amazing social movements and companies looking to facilitate our goals."

Alexandra's principal at Woodrow, Roxanne Cheek, along with the Skyline High School principal Dr. Janice Lombardi and Dallas ISD Director of Student Initiatives Jacki McFarland.