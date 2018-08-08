Dallas ISD Gets New Teachers Prepared for First Day of School - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD Gets New Teachers Prepared for First Day of School

By Lexie Houghtaling

Published 2 hours ago

    New Dallas ISD Teachers Get Ready for Year

    New teachers at the Dallas Independent School District are attending sessions and meeting other teachers to get ready for the school year at the district's "New Teacher Academy." (Published 2 hours ago)

    More than a thousand new Dallas ISD teachers were welcomed at the annual New Teacher Academy on Wednesday.

    The event took place inside the Music Hall at Fair Park.

    New teachers spent the entire day checking out information booths, different vendors, and hearing from various guest speakers.

    One of the guest speakers was Superintendent Michael Hinojosa, who started his teaching career about 40 years ago.

    Officials with the school district said the event is important for students and helps set the tone of the upcoming school year.

    “It gets them motivated… and gets them pumped up about the first day of school which is quickly approaching," said John Vega, the Deputy Chief of Human Capital Management at Dallas ISD.

    Students also had the chance to meet and network with other teachers and staff members.

    The first day of classes for Dallas ISD is August 20th.

