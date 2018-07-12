Dallas ISD Teaches Parents About Special Education Programs

The Dallas ISD has created a variety of programs with the goal of helping kids in the classroom. (Published 52 minutes ago)

Making the best decision to choose the correct program for children with special needs could be tough, especially when it’s time to find the resources available for their education.

The Dallas Independent School District has created a variety of programs with the goal of helping kids in the classroom.

“We collaborate with schools to help kids with special needs to have success in the classrooms,” said Sylvia Bogacha, Dallas ISD supervisor of special education.

Twice a year, the district hosts conferences that give parents the opportunity to learn more about their programs and how they work.

It also helps the district to learn about the ways the will need to prepare for incoming and current students. Currently, there are fourteen thousand children that are registered in Dallas ISD. Each student has a different need, according to officials.

“We are looking for any physical or mental cognitive condition that impacts the student’s ability to learn in the classroom,” said Bogacha.

If the students needs help in a specific subject, like math or English, then they get extra attention and take other courses. If a student needs even more support, Dallas ISD is also available to help.

If you would like to get more information about the available programs, you can click here or visit https://www.dallasisd.org/domain/153.