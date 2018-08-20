Dallas ISD Students & Teachers Ready for New Year, New Buses

Monday marks a big day for Dallas ISD, the largest district in North Texas with more than 150,000 students and 10,000 teachers. It's one of the first tests for the district after it had to fill hundreds of bus driver positions over the summer break. (Published 2 hours ago)

Monday marks a big day for Dallas Independent School District, the largest district in North Texas with more than 150,000 students and 10,000 teachers. It's one of the first tests for the district after it had to take over busing for Dallas County Schools and fill hundreds of bus driver positions over the summer break.

Last month, Dallas ISD had 150 positions that still needed to be filled, but now all bus routes should be on schedule, according to a district spokesperson.

“We are operating our own transportation system this year,” said Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa. “We know parents will be watching us to make sure we get it right. We are still a couple of drivers short, but all of the buses should arrive at their bus routes on schedule. As an administration, we will be monitoring how the week will turn out.”



There are 30 to 40 teachers who have applied and have been processed to drive buses this school year.

This morning, students and teachers at L. O. Donald Elementary School will receive a special visitor. Hinojosa visited Donald Elementary School at 7 a.m. to congratulate the students for a job well done last year. The expectations for both the students and teachers are high after last years results showed that every 5th grader passed the STAAR exam.

If parents have questions about the bus system, they can call 972-925-KIDS.