Dallas ISD Proposes Closing Four Schools

J.W. Ray Learning Center, C.F. Carr Elementary, Edison Middle Learning Center and Titche Elementary School are the four proposed Dallas schools to face possible closure next school year because they are low-performing campuses. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Four campuses in the Dallas Independent School District face possible closure next school year due to under-performance.

At the J.W. Ray Learning Center, students are about to be forced to take flight.

"Show me how you flap your wings," a teacher said while reading to her class Friday. "Flip flap," the kids responded.

Ray, along with C.F. Carr Elementary, Edison Middle Learning Center and Titche Elementary School are the four proposed schools that could be closed by the district.

"Yeah, they've been saying that for the last two years that they were gonna close this school," said Ray parent LaKisha Williams.

Ray's principal, Dr. Sheryl Wilson, is also a parent of a child who goes to school there. Next year, all of them will likely go to a new school, but they will all be together.

"So does that ease some of the concern?" asked NBC 5's Kristin Dickerson. "Absolutely," Wilson said. "Because they made tremendous growth this year academically, socially and emotionally."

If the proposed plan is approved by board members in December, the Ray students will move to Cesar Chavez Learning Center, which is less than a mile away.

"Is that a big deal for you to go to a different location?" Dickerson asked Williams. "Yes, ma'am. I mean, I'm used to this school. They're all used to this school."

But Dallas ISD promises their new schools won’t be over crowded.

"So there won't be more students in the classroom. It'll be the same as it is here and across the district," Wilson said.

"How is it possible for the teacher-to-student ratio to not be impacted?" Dickerson asked Stephanie Elizalde, chief of school leadership for Dallas ISD.

"Well, simply by the way in which we staff those schools," Elizalde said.

Elizalde presented the plan for closing these schools. She said the changes are in the best interest of everyone.

"And parents should not be concerned. I absolutely am committed to ensuring that we will continue the quality of education that they have been accustomed to, if not even improving that," Elizalde said.