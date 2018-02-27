Dallas ISD Forum Talks School Safety

How do you protect your children when they are at school? It's a question on the minds of many parents, especially recently.
The Dallas Independent School District is tackling the issue head-on Tuesday. Parents, teachers, leaders, lawmakers and counselors will gather at the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center for a discussion about school safety and security in a forum, called "Course Correction Conversations."
Students from various Dallas ISD schools will be in attendance. The goal is to address student anxieties about the growing threats of mass violence in schools.
Bishop Omar Jahwsar, the CEO of Urban Specialists, will moderate the event. Time and location details are below:
Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center
3921 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Dallas, TX 75210
Forum begins at 10:30 a.m.