Dallas ISD Forum Talks School Safety

Parents, teachers, leaders, lawmakers and counselors will gather Tuesday at the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center for a discussion about school safety and security. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018)

How do you protect your children when they are at school? It's a question on the minds of many parents, especially recently.



The Dallas Independent School District is tackling the issue head-on Tuesday. Parents, teachers, leaders, lawmakers and counselors will gather at the Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center for a discussion about school safety and security in a forum, called "Course Correction Conversations."

Students from various Dallas ISD schools will be in attendance. The goal is to address student anxieties about the growing threats of mass violence in schools.

Bishop Omar Jahwsar, the CEO of Urban Specialists, will moderate the event. Time and location details are below:

Fla. High School Student Thanks First Responders for Saving Her Life

Student Maddy Wilford got emotional when thanking everyone who helped her after she was severely injured in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. (Published Monday, Feb. 26, 2018)

Briscoe Carpenter Livestock Center

3921 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75210

Forum begins at 10:30 a.m.

