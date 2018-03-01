Thursday, Atmos Energy announced it will shut off gas service to about 2,800 homes in the northwest part of Dallas, so it can replace all main and service lines in that section of its system.

Several gas leaks have been detected in that area over the past week. A gas explosion at one home killed a 12-year-old girl.



Officials said Stephen C. Foster Elementary, which is in the shut-off zone, will also be affected by the outage.

However, Atmos will provide the school with tanks of compressed natural gas, so it will continue to have heating and any gas-powered appliances inside will continue to work.

Classes will take place as normal at the school.

A Dallas ISD spokesperson told NBC 5 that district administrators are meeting this morning to review the information Atmos has provided them and to come up with any contingency plans for Foster Elementary students.

One concern is that transportation could be an issue if the families of any Foster Elementary students are forced to leave their homes during the outage.

Dallas City Manager T.C. Broadnax said the city stands ready to assist Dallas ISD with that problem.

