Dallas ISD Bus Driver Refuses to Let Student on Bus

A school bus driver is on administrative leave after he refused to let a Dallas Independent School District student onto his bus on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Spring Valley Road. Witnesses saw the student begging to be let onto the bus, but the driver refused to stop.

The teen stood in front of the bus as he tried to get on, but the bus driver continued to drive slowly towards the student.

Witnesses say a man got out of his vehicle to help the student by knocking on the window of the bus and speaking to the driver. When the driver still refused to let the student get on the bus, the man called 911.

Dallas ISD says the district is aware of the case and the driver is on administrative leave pending an investigation.