For the first time Dallas will host a week-long commemoration on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., from Jan. 9-22.

The city has celebrated king for more than three decades, but is expanding on the occasion with events planned by the MLK Community Center Board and the 2019 MLK Celebration Planning Committee made up of community members and city staff.

The city said this year's theme is reconciliation: Moving the Dream Forward.

All events during the week-long commemoration will touch on various issues King championed during his lifelong career of activism and include long-standing community traditions like the Candle Lighting Ceremony, MLK Celebration Gala and the MLK March/Parade.

"Dallas is very fortunate to be comprised of many different cultures, nationalities and diverse backgrounds," said Jessica Galleshaw, the city's director of the Office of Community Care. "It is important that, as a city, we look for ways to grow this celebration and continue to plan events that are meaningful and reflect the diverse needs of our community."

New for 2019 are events geared towards younger generations. There will be a Youth Summit for high school students and events for millennials including a networking event and a community service day called Millennial Action Day. A full list of events and information on how to purchase Gala tickets can be found here.

Citizens seeking opportunities to volunteer to help make the week successful can register here.