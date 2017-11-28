Dallas Hosts Forum in Preparations for 'Cite and Release' Program - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Dallas Hosts Forum in Preparations for 'Cite and Release' Program

By Maria Santiago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas Hosts Forum in Preparations for 'Cite and Release' Program
    NBC 5 News

    The Dallas City District Attorney will be hosting a community forum to further explain the new “Cite and Release” program set to begin on Friday, Dec. 1.

    The new policy allows those found with small amounts of marijuana to avoid going straight to jail.

    The community forum begins at 6:30 p.m. at Saint Paul United Methodist church on Routh Street in Dallas.

    Several law enforcement officers and the local judicial system will be there to help explain and answer any questions about the program.

    Trooper Photographed With Snoop Dogg Again Sues DPS

    [DFW] Trooper Photographed With Snoop Dogg Again Sues DPS

    The Texas State Trooper who posed for a photograph with rapper Snoop Dog in March 2015 is once again suing officials with the Texas State Department of Public Safety. Marina Trahan Martinez with The Dallas Morning News explains what the lawsuit is all about.

    (Published Monday, Nov. 27, 2017)
    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices