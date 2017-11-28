The Dallas City District Attorney will be hosting a community forum to further explain the new “Cite and Release” program set to begin on Friday, Dec. 1.

The new policy allows those found with small amounts of marijuana to avoid going straight to jail.

The community forum begins at 6:30 p.m. at Saint Paul United Methodist church on Routh Street in Dallas.

Several law enforcement officers and the local judicial system will be there to help explain and answer any questions about the program.

Trooper Photographed With Snoop Dogg Again Sues DPS