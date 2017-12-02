Dallas Holiday Parade Lives On to Joy of Thousands

It's the Dallas tradition that almost wasn't. When a major sponsor pulled out of this year's Dallas Holiday Parade, organizers were faced with a $374,000 budget shortfall that threatened to put an end to the event altogether. But one of DFW's newest corporations saved the day, ensuring it got to continue Saturday. (Published 2 hours ago)

From the minute they woke up, Rachel and Victoria Clements knew exactly how they were going to spend their Saturday.

They made the trip into Downtown Dallas, where they locked down a primo spot along Commerce Street right up against the guardrail to watch the Dallas Holiday Parade.

As far as they're concerned, it's not the holiday season without it.



"It's been at least six years," said Rachel Clements. "Probably even longer than that. Yeah, we've been coming for a long time."

It's a streak they're quite proud of -- and one that nearly came to an end by no choice of their own.

“I was really worried," said Rachel Clements.

Just two weeks ago, serious discussions were taking place about scrapping the parade altogether.

A major sponsor had pulled out of this year's event, leaving organizers staring at $374,000 shortfall they had to make up to keep the parade going.

But at the 11th hour, they got their Christmas miracle. Toyota, which just recently moved their North American Headquarters to North Texas, gave them the money they needed.



“We had some big blessings come along," said Jeffery Giles, Executive Producer of the Dallas Holiday Parade. "The theme this year is Unwrap the Magic. And I don't think that could have been any better or more appropriately titled."



It's the best gift Morgan Waltman could have asked for.

"I'm extremely happy," said Waltman, who attended the parade Saturday. "I'm happy that Toyota came in and saved the day."