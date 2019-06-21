Dallas Hits 100 Murders, Town Hall Planned Saturday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Hits 100 Murders, Town Hall Planned Saturday

By Larry Collins

Published 30 minutes ago

    A violent and deadly year in Dallas continues as police now investigate the city’s 100th murder of the year.

    The latest, a man shot at the Rosemont Apartments. Police arrived to find the man in the parking lot before he later died at a local hospital.

    Saturday, community members, pastors, Dallas County Sheriff Marion Brown and Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall will gather for a community forum hosted by state senator Royce West.

    The "Dialogue for a Safer Dallas" Town Hall is Saturday from 9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at the UNT Systems Building at 1901 Main Street in Dallas.

