Amber Guyger, the Dallas police officer accused of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of her neighbor earlier this month, has been fired by the Dallas Police Department.

A Dallas County jury is hearing evidence Monday against a Dallas police officer who shot and killed a 26-year accountant in his own home while he was watching a football game, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the case.

Amber Guyger, 30, was arrested on a manslaughter charge Sept. 9, three days after killing 26-year-old Botham Jean. She told authorities that she mistook his apartment for hers on the night of Sept. 6 and thought he was a burglar.

After hearing the argument from the Dallas County District Attorney's Office, the grand jury could do one of three things. They could either choose to indict Guyger on the manslaughter charge, indict her on a more serious charge or choose to not indict her on any charge (no bill).

If Guyger is no billed, that information will likely be released Monday afternoon. If she's indicted on a charge, that will likely be released Wednesday when the entire docket is released publicly.

Grand jury hearings are held in secret and there are no cameras or recording devices allowed inside.

Jean's family has filed a lawsuit against Guyger and the city of Dallas in the shooting.

