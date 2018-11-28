Dallas Grand Jury Hearing More Evidence Against Guyger

A Dallas County jury will continue hearing evidence Wednesday against a Dallas police officer who shot and killed a 26-year-old accountant in his own home in September, according to an official with knowledge of the case. (Published 31 minutes ago)

A Dallas County jury will continue hearing evidence Wednesday against a Dallas police officer who shot and killed a 26-year-old accountant in his own home in September, according to an official with knowledge of the case.

The grand jury began hearing the prosecution's case Monday against Amber Guyger and were expected to hear more evidence when jurors reconvene Wednesday, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Amber Guyger, 30, was arrested on a manslaughter charge Sept. 9, three days after killing Botham Jean. She told authorities that she mistook his apartment for hers on the night of Sept. 6 and thought he was a burglar.

After hearing the argument from the Dallas County District Attorney's Office, the grand jury could do one of three things. They could either choose to indict Guyger on the manslaughter charge, indict her on a more serious charge or choose to not indict her on any charge (no bill).

Dallas Grand Jury Hearing Case Against Amber Guyger

A Dallas County jury heard evidence Monday against a Dallas police officer who shot and killed a 26-year accountant in his own home while he was watching a football game, according to a law enforcement official with knowledge of the case. (Published Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018)

If Guyger is indicted on a charge, that will likely be released Wednesday when the entire docket is released publicly.

Grand jury hearings are held in secret and there are no cameras or recording devices allowed inside.

"We want them to get this process right," Jean family attorney Daryl Washington told reporters Monday. "The eyes and the ears of the world are on Dallas, Texas right now and we know if a young man can be lawfully in his apartment complex, not committing a penal offense, and this officer is not indicted on murder, that's going to be really problematic for the whole process."

Jean's family has filed a lawsuit against Guyger and the city of Dallas in the shooting.