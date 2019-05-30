Dallas Gay Pride Moves to Fair Park

Thousands of people will descend on North Texas for the annual Dallas Gay Pride Parade and Festival this weekend, Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Dallas Pride comes with some big changes this year; moving from September to June and from Oak Lawn to Fair Park.

"There weren't a lot of other big parks that would allow us to be able to grow to what we hope to be. I would like to be able to host World Pride," Dallas Pride President Jaron Turnbow said. "World Pride brings in millions of people and this is the perfect venue."

Turnbow said the date change allows Dallas to join other major cities who celebrate Pride in June.

Organizers promise an experience that is bigger, bolder and brighter.

"We are in the place that holds the State Fair of Texas," Turnbow said. "Hey we have all these flag poles, let's put rainbow flags up. This is how we do it in Dallas."

Turnbow said that even with a new date and a new location the promise of Pride remains.

"It's a lot of fun to see everybody just being themselves and being who they are when they can't be who they are necessarily at their jobs or with their families," Turnbow said.

Organizers said Sunday's Pride Parade will go on rain or shine unless there is severe weather. Saturday's Pride Festival can be moved inside if rain becomes an issue.