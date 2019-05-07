The Dallas Police Gang Unit is investigating after hate symbols, including Nazi swastikas, were tagged on the street of a Dallas neighborhood Sunday morning.

Nazi swastikas, SS bolts (a Nazi-era symbol) and "white pride" were written in red paint. Another message had a person's name. The city of Dallas cleaned the markings off the street.

Residents said they were afraid and angry after finding the markings. The city will hold a meeting 2 p.m. Wednesday at Kleberg-Rylie Recreation Center at 1515 Edd Road where they're inviting people to talk about what happened.

Council member Tennell Atkins said there's no place in Dallas for these kinds of acts.

Perpetrators could face up to 180 days in jail and a $2,000 fine.

"If you see graffiti in your community, call 311," the police department said.