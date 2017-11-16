Dallas, Fort Worth Spent Millions Responding to Hurricane Harvey - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW
Harvey Aftermath

Harvey Aftermath

Harvey was a category 4 hurricane then became a flooding event on the Texas Gulf Coast

Dallas, Fort Worth Spent Millions Responding to Hurricane Harvey

By Cody Lillich

    Dallas, Fort Worth Spent Millions Responding to Hurricane Harvey

    Dallas and Fort Worth spent millions responding to Hurricane Harvey that inundated the state with rain and forces many from their homes.

    The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Fort Worth spent approximately $2.5 million in response to Harvey. Those costs included a shelter that was opened in the city and officers from the Fort Worth Police Department who were sent to Houston to alleviate the Houston officers affected by the storm.

    Dallas city officials tell NBC 5 the city spent an estimated $5.2 million in response to Hurricane Harvey. That number includes costs to open and operate the city's shelters, including the so-called 'mega shelter' at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.

    The city spent $3.1 million on goods and services and $1.7 million in personnel/labor costs. Other costs from the city were for equipment usage and internal costs at the convention center.

    Big Tex Makes Debut With Tribute to Hurricane Harvey Victims

    [DFW] Big Tex Makes Debut With Tribute to Hurricane Harvey Victims

    It's perhaps the best time of the year for many North Texans -- welcoming back Big Tex! Because that just means the State Fair of Texas is right around the corner.

    (Published Friday, Sept. 22, 2017)

    The cities expect hurricane costs to be reimbursed by state and federal agencies.

    Published at 4:46 PM CST on Nov 16, 2017 | Updated 4 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices