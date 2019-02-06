Dallas, Fort Worth Expand Programs for 'Warrant Forgiveness'

What to Know
In Dallas, they're offering outstanding warrant fee relief in exchange for canned food
Fort Worth Municipal Court is hosting a "warrant forgiveness" program throughout the month of February.
Both the cities of Fort Worth and Dallas are taking steps to make it easy for people to clear outstanding warrants without facing jail time.
Fort Worth
For the second year, Fort Worth Municipal Court is hosting a "warrant forgiveness" program throughout the month of February. Those with a Class C offense can appear at a court location to get their warrants taken care of without fear of arrest.
Many will be eligible for community service or a reduction in the fine amount.
There will also be a mobile courtroom that goes to communities in an expansion of the “Court in the Community” initiative.
COURT IN THE COMMUNITY LOCATIONS AND DATES
• Wednesday, Feb. 6, 9 a.m. - noon, Chisholm Trail Community Center, 4936 McPherson Blvd.
• Thursday, Feb. 7, 9 a.m. - noon, Victory Forest Community Center, 3427 Hemphill St.
• Wednesday, Feb. 13, 9 a.m. - noon, Riverside Community Center, 3700 E. Belknap St.
• Thursday, Feb. 14, 9 a.m. - noon, Southside Community Center, 959 E. Rosedale St.
• Wednesday, Feb. 20, 9 a.m. - noon, Como Community Center, 4900 Horne St.
• Thursday, Feb. 21, 9 a.m. - noon, Diamond Hill Community Center, 1701 N.E. 36th St.
• Wednesday, Feb. 27, 9 a.m. - noon, Thomas Place Community Center, 4237 Lafayette Ave.
• Thursday, Feb. 28, 9 a.m.- noon, Eugene McCray Community Center, 4932 Wilbarger St.
Fort Worth Municipal Court Chief Judge Danny Rodgers said the inaugural effort in 2018 saw a huge response from the public.
"We literally saw… the tension melt. There were some tears. There was Jesus up in there," Rodgers said. "It was a whole lot of celebrating when they saw 'hey I can go get an ID' and an ID means I can apply for a job. It means I can get housing."
Dallas
In Dallas, the city Marshal is partnering with the North Texas Food Bank to offer outstanding warrant fee relief in exchange for canned food. Starting Feb. 9, those with warrants can eliminate a $50 warrant fee with three canned goods.
The Dallas Municipal Court at 2014 Main St., will extend its hours:
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 9
• 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 10
• 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, Feb. 11-13
City Marshal Gary Lindsey reminds defendants that there will be consequences for those who do not take care of their outstanding warrants.
"After the grace period we will be out there executing those warrants," Lindsey said. "So, we’ll be coming by their places of business and their homes – taking them to jail so they can resolve those things before the municipal court."