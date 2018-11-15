Allstate Insurance has released its annual report ranking the best drivers in the country -- and once again several North Texas cities are near the bottom.

The insurance company's annual "Best Drivers Report" ranks 200 cities from most safe to least safe based on its own property damage data.

The safest Texas city to drive in, according to the report, is also the safest in America. In Brownsville, Texas drivers go an average of 13.6 years between claims -- an insurance company's dream.

Brownsville overtook the 2018 ranking from Kansas City, Kansas, who fell from the top spot to No. 2 this year.

Several other cities in Texas also fared well in the report: Laredo was ranked 6th (average of 11.7 years between claims); Midland was 7th (11.7 years also) and McAllen was 10th (11.5).

Ranking not so great were McKinney at No. 134 (average of 7.6 years between claims); Fort Worth at No. 139 (7.5); Arlington at No. 160 (7.0); Irving at No. 175 (6.7); Dallas at No. 178 (6.5) and Garland at No. 181 (6.4).

Allstate said the report "is produced solely to boost the country's discussion about safe driving and to increase awareness of the importance of being safe and attentive behind the wheel. The report is not used to determine auto insurance rates."

To see the entire Allstate Best Drivers Report, click here.