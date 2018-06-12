Dallas Firefighters Working Large Apartment Fire in Oak Cliff

Live video from one of the NBC DFW skycams will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Dallas firefighters are currently working a large apartment fire in Oak Cliff near Colorado Boulevard and I-35E.

Live video from one of the NBC DFW skycams showed black smoke billowing from the scene at 717 Comal Street.



Firefighters are on scene, but so far have not had a chance to release any more information.



Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.