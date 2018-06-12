Dallas Firefighters Working Large Apartment Fire in Oak Cliff - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Firefighters Working Large Apartment Fire in Oak Cliff

Published 39 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

    Dallas firefighters are currently working a large apartment fire in Oak Cliff near Colorado Boulevard and I-35E.

    Live video from one of the NBC DFW skycams showed black smoke billowing from the scene at 717 Comal Street.

    Firefighters are on scene, but so far have not had a chance to release any more information.

     

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

