Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 47 minutes ago

    Dallas Firefighters Working Fire in Vacant High Rise

    Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

    Breaking news from NBC 5. Dallas firefighters are currently investigating a fire inside a vacant high rise in downtown Dallas.

    This is going on in the 500 block of North Ervay Street.

    Smoke could be seen coming from the sixth floor. Crews have extended a ladder up to the floor, trying to get the fire extinguished.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

