Tuesday night, firefighters and paramedics at Dallas Fire Station 43 were relocated after Atmos energy crews discovered a natural gas leak in front of the fire station. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018)

Dallas Firefighters Relocated Due to Natural Gas Leak

The fire station is about a mile away from the home that exploded last week, killing a 12-year-old girl.



When NBC 5 crews arrived at the fire station shortly after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Atmos crews were seen outside the fire station working. NBC 5 has been told that crews have been relocated to Fire Station 35 on Walnut Hill as well as Fire Station 42 on Mockingbird Lane.

This is just the latest evacuation in that same northwest Dallas neighborhood.

The latest evacuations include 60 homes on the 3700 block Matador Drive, the 3700 block of Park Lane, the 3700 block of Rockdale Drive and the Chapel Creek Apartments.

Developing Hundreds Pack into Community Meeting Over Atmos Concerns

The company is providing lodging for people evacuated due to the gas leaks. For more information evacuees can call Atmos at 972-964-4191.

All of the evacuated areas are older neighborhoods where cracked sidewalks and driveways show how years of shifting soil could also impact underground gas lines.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.