Dallas Fire-Rescue's Jason Evans talks about the department's response to an electrocution call on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

Firefighters with Dallas Fire-Rescue recovered an electrocuted man whose body was suspended from scaffolding in Deep Ellum Wednesday afternoon.

The man was apparently working on the exterior of The Lizard Lounge when he or the scaffolding came in contact with nearby power lines.

The jolt caused the man to fall, but his clothing got caught on the scaffolding and his body hung suspended two stories over Swiss Avenue.

Dozens of first responders surrounded the scene, on the roof of the building and on the ground, but none were able to touch the man until crews from Oncor Electric arrived and cut power to the lines.

When the power off, and after the Dallas County Medical Examiner confirmed the man's death, DFR firefighters began the task of hoisting the man's body from the scaffolding.

The man's identity and the nature of the work he was doing have not been confirmed.

Oncor released the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

"We at Oncor are heartbroken to hear of the tragic incident involving a private construction worker this afternoon on Swiss Avenue in Dallas. Oncor has crews on scene and we are working with first responders to determine the cause. We were notified shortly after 1 o’clock this afternoon that a private construction worker had made contact with a power line just outside of a business. Oncor crews were on site shortly thereafter to de-energize the line and assist first responders. While Oncor equipment is safe, it’s important to always use caution while working around electricity. Our thoughts and prayers are with this worker’s family, friends and all those affected by this tragedy."

Traffic along Swiss Avenue, between Central Expressway and Hawkins Street was diverted while the recovery was underway.

While they couldn't confirm if it was related, DART said the nearby Pearl Street station temporarily lost power Wednesday afternoon. Power has been restored at the station but riders should expect delays.