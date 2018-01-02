Dallas Firefighters Brave Bitter Cold, Battle Fire in South Dallas

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews braved the bitter cold Tuesday morning while fighting a large fire in South Dallas.

Firefighters were called to the fire at a vacant building at about 2:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street.

The fire was producing heavy smoke, so aerial water cannons were brought in to help firefighters gain control of the flames. The fire was under control a short time later.



No one was hurt. The building is considered to be a total loss.

It's not clear what sparked the fire.

