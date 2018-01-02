Dallas Firefighters Brave Bitter Cold, Battle Fire in South Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW

Dallas Firefighters Brave Bitter Cold, Battle Fire in South Dallas

Published at 8:59 AM CST on Jan 2, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas Firefighters Brave Bitter Cold, Battle Fire in South Dallas

    Dallas Fire-Rescue crews braved the bitter cold Tuesday morning while fighting a large fire in South Dallas.

    Firefighters were called to the fire at a vacant building at about 2:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of Elsie Faye Heggins Street.

    The fire was producing heavy smoke, so aerial water cannons were brought in to help firefighters gain control of the flames. The fire was under control a short time later.

    No one was hurt. The building is considered to be a total loss.

    It's not clear what sparked the fire.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices