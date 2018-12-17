Dallas Firefighters Battle Apartment Fire Near Kiest Park

Firefighters with Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at the Primrose Oaks Apartments located on the 2500 block of Perryton Drive near Kiest Park around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. (Published 55 minutes ago)

Firefighters with Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a fire at the Primrose Oaks Apartments located on the 2500 block of Perryton Drive near Kiest Park around 1 p.m. Monday.

When first responders arrived to the location, they saw smoking coming from a first-floor unit of the two-story building.

The apartment building's automatic sprinker system extinguished most of the fire. Damage was minimal and contained to a bedroom.

A woman was taken to the hospital for unspecified burn injuries.

The cause of the fire is not known.

