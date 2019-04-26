Dallas Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Apartment Fire

Dallas firefighters are battling a 3-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Pleasant Grove.

The apartment complex is located on the 1200 block of North Masters. Officials have closed the road to traffic in both directions in front of the community.

From Texas SkyRanger, flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the two-story building. More than a dozen residents gathered in a common area outside watching the fire.

The cause of the fire is not known. It is not clear if there are any injuries.

