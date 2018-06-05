A Dallas firefighter is out of the hospital after being admitted Monday after showing signs of heat-related illness.



Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to multiple 911 calls about a fire on the 4300 block of Gaston Avenue.



Firefighters arrived to find a vacant two-story apartment complex on fire, with flames coming from a first-floor apartment.



DFR said firefighters were able to quickly enter the affected residence and knock down the unexplained fire. DFR officials said sometime later, a firefighter "began exhibiting symptoms believed to be associated with the heat" and was hospitalized in stable condition.



On Tuesday, DFR said on Twitter the firefighter had been discharged and they thanked citizens for their thoughts and prayers.