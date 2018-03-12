A Dallas firefighter and a recent Southern Methodist University graduate were among five passengers who were killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in New York City. The helicopter went down in the East River around sunset on Sunday with six people aboard. (Published 3 hours ago)

The helicopter went down in the East River at about sunset Sunday with six people aboard.

The dead include four men and one woman. Two of the victims have been identified as North Texans Brian McDaniel, a 26-year-old Dallas firefighter, and his longtime friend, 26-year-old Trevor Cadigan.

Brian McDaniel

Photo credit: Dallas Fire-Rescue

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans confirmed McDaniel worked C-shift at Station 36 and was coming up on his two-year anniversary with the department.

"Despite his short tenure, hearts are heavy with grief as we not only try to come to grips with his loss departmentally; but to also be there in every way that we can for his family," said Evans.

McDaniel was single and had no children. He is survivied by his father, of Dallas, and his mother and brother, of Denver.

Cadigan graduated from Southern Methodist University in 2016 and moved to New York in October of last year to start working at a business magazine, "Business Insider," his father, Jerry Cadigan, told NBC 5.

Trevor Cadigan

Photo credit: Cadigan Family

Upon learning of his death, the magazine released the following statement: "We were devastated to hear about the death of Trevor Cadigan. Trevor was an intern at Business Insider until a few weeks ago. He was a smart, talented, and ambitious young journalist and producer who was well-liked and made a big contribution. Our hearts go out to his family and friends."



McDaniel and Cadigan went to Bishop Lynch High School together and graduated in 2010. McDaniel was visiting Cadigan this past weekend. They had been touring the city and were sightseeing when they went on the helicopter ride.

The five helicopter passengers became trapped when the chopper overturned in the frigid waters of New York's East River. They were pulled from the helicopter by divers, officials said. Three of them were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, while the other two were pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire Department of New York spokesman Jim Long said shortly before 1 a.m. Monday that the three critically injured passengers had died.

The pilot of the helicopter, Richard Vance, who managed to escape, was the only survivor. Vance was released from the hospital at some point overnight and details of his injuries were not known.

A senior law enforcement official told NBC 4, WNBC-TV, that Vance speculated in an initial interview that it was possible one of the passengers inadvertently hit the fuel cut-off switch with a piece of equipment, which may have caused the engine to sputter and the chopper to plunge into the river.

"Mayday...Mayday...Mayday...East River engine failure!" the pilot says in a distress call moments before losing control of the helicopter and plummeting into the water, NBC 4 reported.

Witnesses said the pilot was waving both arms and yelling "Help!" from the water. A Long Island woman having dinner with her sister and brother-in-law at their apartment near 92nd street captured the exact moment of the crash on video.



Passengers on such flights are usually strapped in and shown a safety video before flying. The video instructs the passengers to use a cutter on the harness to break free during an emergency, NBC 4 reported.

Divers found the victims still tightly strapped into their harnesses in the submerged helicopter.

"Five people besides the pilot were tightly harnessed, so these harnesses had to be cut and removed in order to get these folks off the helicopter, which was upside down at the time and completely submerged," FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.